Win A Trip to Jamaica!

jamaica fly away 2019

Source: Radio One

Get ready for your chance to win the ultimate getaway in Jamaica!

Win ANY prize on-air from Monday, May 6th through Wednesday, May 22nd and you’ll automatically qualify to win the grand prize of a four day/three night stay at Moon Palace Jamaica in beautiful Ocho Rios!

This Triple A , Four Diamond, All Inclusive resort offers:

  • A Private Beach
  • Multiple Dining Destinations
  • Six Bars
  • The Largest Spa in Jamaica
  • Lavish Pools
  • AND MORE!

The Grand Prize Winner will be announced on Thursday, May 23rd!

(Contest Rules on Page 2)

Win A Trip to Jamaica!

