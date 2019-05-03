Win A Trip to Jamaica!

Get ready for your chance to win the ultimate getaway in Jamaica!
Win ANY prize on-air from Monday, May 6th through Wednesday, May 22nd and you’ll automatically qualify to win the grand prize of a four day/three night stay at Moon Palace Jamaica in beautiful Ocho Rios!
This Triple A , Four Diamond, All Inclusive resort offers:
- A Private Beach
- Multiple Dining Destinations
- Six Bars
- The Largest Spa in Jamaica
- Lavish Pools
- AND MORE!
The Grand Prize Winner will be announced on Thursday, May 23rd!
(Contest Rules on Page 2)
