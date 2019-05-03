Get ready for your chance to win the ultimate getaway in Jamaica!

Win ANY prize on-air from Monday, May 6th through Wednesday, May 22nd and you’ll automatically qualify to win the grand prize of a four day/three night stay at Moon Palace Jamaica in beautiful Ocho Rios!

This Triple A , Four Diamond, All Inclusive resort offers:

A Private Beach

Multiple Dining Destinations

Six Bars

The Largest Spa in Jamaica

Lavish Pools

AND MORE!

The Grand Prize Winner will be announced on Thursday, May 23rd!

(Contest Rules on Page 2)

Win A Trip to Jamaica! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web: