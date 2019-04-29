The Piney Woods School is celebrating 110 years of educating young people. It’s the oldest operating African American residential school in the country. Their president Dr. Will Crossley says 110 years later they’re still. “excited about the work we do every day.”

It’s located just outside of Jackson, Mississippi but they have students from a number of states and countries in attendance. They heavily focus on entrepreneurship and students often develop business plans; right now they’re getting ready to open a store on campus.

Each year 98% of the students that they graduate go on to college. But, they need your support to keep doing the great things that they do. Over 80% of their students receive some sort of scholarship assistance. This Saturday, May 4, they’re hosting the 5th annual Give From Your Heart fundraiser Gospel Fest featuring Brian Courtney Wilson. If you can’t make it to the event you can visit PineyWoods.org to donate.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: