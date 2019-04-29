Not A Match: George Zimmerman Booted From Tinder

George Zimmerman has been booted from yet another dating app and this time Tinder has pushed him back into the lonely hearts club.

The ex-neighborhood watch volunteer who killed an unarmed black teen, Trayvon Martin, in Florida in 2012 has been banned from using the service, Tinder confirmed in a statement to HuffPost on Sunday.

“At Tinder, we take our users’ safety very seriously and our team has removed this profile from our platform,” the representative said, noting that Zimmerman’s account had been deleted.

As for why Zimmerman was removed, the spokesperson said the company spends “millions of dollars annually” to “prevent, monitor and remove bad actors who have violated our Community Guidelines and Terms of Use from our app.

The app also works with the Match Group Advisory Council to ensure the safety of users. The council is a group dedicated to fighting sexual violence.

Zimmerman previously faced allegations of molestation and stalking. In 2017, he threatened to “beat” Jay-Z for producing a docuseries about Martin, aol.com reports.

“I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012,” he said, clearly referring to the killing of 17-year-old Martin.

Screengrabs published by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, show Zimmerman’s Tinder dating profile under the user name “Carter.”

“I’m also down for a quiet night with Longhorn takeout,” his bio read.

Zimmerman was kicked off the dating app Bumble earlier this year for the second time, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

“George Zimmerman was blocked and banned in December 2018 when we first discovered his profile and we have blocked and banned him again after we were informed by our users that he had created a new unverified profile,” a company spokesperson told the newspaper.

