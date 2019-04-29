Cam Newton Says Going Celibate For A Month ‘Changed My Life’ [Video]

Cam Newton made headlines recently when he revealed that he went an entire month without having sex/climaxing.

While appearing on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” last month, the Carolina Panthers star explained how every month of this year, he is attempting to give up something to practice discipline.

As reported by MadameNoire, in January, it was gambling. In February, it was non-vegan foods. In March, it was no sex.

“I’m going through a transition right now,” he said at the time. “I wanted it to be challenging.”

Newton says that challenge his life has changed for the better — and he never expected.

“For me, doing certain things that challenge me in the off-season that I can’t necessarily do, so now when the season comes along it makes my mind stronger,” he added. “I feel like if I go back and I say ‘I did those things,’ I’m mentally stronger.”

In a video he shared on his new YouTube channel on Monday, the 29-year-old noted how his overall wellbeing has enhanced after he successfully went without sex last month.

“Those 31 days have changed my life in ways that I never probably would have even expected,” he said. “I felt stronger mentally as well as physically. Felt clean. I just see things differently.”

Newton said he was going to keep the challenge going and include his Panthers teammates.

“It has changed my life in incredible ways. And that’s why I’m doing a Carolina Panthers celibacy Super Bowl challenge,” he announced. “I am gonna challenge everybody on my team to not have no climax for the whole football season. It’s going to be trying but it will be worth it. We’ll have a lot of focus.”

Cam hopes abstaining from sex will help his team win big in other ways, such as a Super Bowl championship.

“So get ready everybody. This is about to be the Carolina Panthers’ year,” he said. “It gotta be. Or one of the wives is gonna kill me [laughs].”

Hear Cam tell it via his vlog above.

