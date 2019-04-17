The Beyhive Is Buzzing! Beyoncé Just Dropped An Album And A Netflix Movie!

A few weeks ago, Beyoncé and Netflix announced that she’d be dropping a new film called Homecoming on Netflix on April 17. But, the film came with a surprise live album!

Homecoming: The Live Album features 40 songs and is out on both Tidal, and Apple Music.

The film tells the story of Queen Bey’s two hour long 2018 Coachella show. As you most likely remember (because how could you forget?) the performance featured members of her former girl-group Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z, her sister Solange, over 100 backup dancers, and a brass band! Fans even started calling the festival “Beychella.”

According to CNN, the new film features footage of the concert and behind-the-scenes footage, as well as appearances by black intellectuals. The film was written, directed, and produced by Beyoncé.

Advance screenings of the film were held at several HBCUs, including Howard, Spelman and Morehouse.

If you haven’t seen this yet take the day off and watch it! You’ll be glad you did!

