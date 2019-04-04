Report: Nipsey Was Helping A Friend In Need Of Clothes When He Was Killed

It’s being reported that at the time of his tragic and untimely death, Nipsey Hussle was n the process of helping a friend, who was newly released from jail.

According to TMZ, sources claim the Grammy nominated rapper was at his store picking out clothes for a friend who had been incarcerated for the past 20 years. Apparently, the friend was one of the two other people who were also shot at the store along with the rapper.

While there have been questions as to why Nipsey was at his store without security, TMZ reported that sources close to the rapper said the shopping trip for his pal was a “spur of the moment” thing and that his team had no clue he had even left his house.

As we previously reported, Hussle, whose real name Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital on Sunday (March 31), after being shot six times in the head and chest in front of his clothing company, the Marathon Store.

LAPD announced on Tuesday that they caught Eric Holder, the suspect believed to be responsible for the 33-year-old’s murder. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the 29-year-old was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m.

While Holder has been linked to a local gang, police believe that the deadly encounter was personal. TMZ wrote that it may have started because Nipsey shunned Holder, who wanted to have a conversation with the rapper.

Prior to Nipsey’s death, the Grammy-nominated rapper Hussle had been a staple in his Crenshaw community, buying up store fronts to revitalize the area and provide a much-needed economic boost in the area. He was also known to help promote STEM among young Black girls, help the homeless and others in the neighborhood.

In addition, on Wednesday Nipsey’s security guard J-Roc took to social media to announce that he is retiring from the business.

In an emotional Instagram post, Roc wrote, “Never in a million years I thought I would be writing some s–t like this … we haven’t made a 100 Million yet … we was suppose to grow old and I call u big nose shoot jokes on you all day… but instead I’m here in tears writing this I wish I was there I would switch places with you any day the world need you here I’m so confused, lost , hurt.”

He added, ” I lost a brother, best friend, a mentor all I can here [sic] you saying now is If it was me, I would tell you, ‘N—a, live your life and grow.’ I’d tell you, ‘Finish what we started, reach them heights, you know?’”

J-Roc also promised to look after Lauren London and the rapper’s two children.

“I got the Babies and L forever I’m done with all this S–t I retire from being a bodyguard I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT,” he wrote.

So tragic. Rest in Power Nipsey.

