DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Post About Nipsey Hussle: “I Feel Lost Without You” [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle GQ Shoot

Source: Awol Erizku / Awol Erizku

Lauren London has shared a heartbreaking IG message about the loss of her soul, Nipsey Hussle.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….,” she captioned. “I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe.I have no words.”

The post features candid photos of the two together, including images of the couple’s two-year-old son Kross and the pair in loving embrace.

Hussle passed away on Sunday after a gunman opened fire on him outside of his The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33. The suspect is currently in custody.

 

Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Post About Nipsey Hussle: “I Feel Lost Without You” [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close