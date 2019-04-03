Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Post About Nipsey Hussle: “I Feel Lost Without You” [PHOTOS]

Lauren London has shared a heartbreaking IG message about the loss of her soul, Nipsey Hussle.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….,” she captioned. “I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe.I have no words.”

The post features candid photos of the two together, including images of the couple’s two-year-old son Kross and the pair in loving embrace.

Hussle passed away on Sunday after a gunman opened fire on him outside of his The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33. The suspect is currently in custody.

