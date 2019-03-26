Just as it was announced that Travis Scott would partner with Mitchell & Ness for an exclusive remix of Rockets jerseys and classic merchandise, all of the items immediately became sold out. Within minutes, items from the collection redesigned by the 26-year-old Mo. City native from vintage Rockets jerseys to T-shirts with the same logo were gone.

The 1971 era Rockets jerseys were paired with the signature Astroworld globe and “Jack” printed on the back.

The limited edition collection went on sale Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (8 CT) on the Bleacher Report Remix and Bleacher Report Remix and Mitchell & Ness websites. One of the Rockets biggest supporters in Toyota Center over the past two seasons, Scott previously had a collaboration with the New York Knicks when his Astroworld tour stop made its way to Madison Square Garden earlier this year.

Travis Scott’s Remixed Rockets Collab With Mitchell & Ness Instantly Sells Out was originally published on theboxhouston.com

