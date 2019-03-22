Russ Parr Show Trending
HomeRuss Parr Show Trending

You OK, Sis? LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Back In Jail After Coming To Court Lit

It's clear that the reality star is in dire need of an intervention.

Leave a comment
tommie-lhhatl

Source: Hot 1079

If it wasn’t clear before, it’s crystal clear now that LHHATL’s Tommie Lee is in serious need of an intervention.

Apparently, the reality star was thrown back in jail again, this time for recently showing up to court visibly drunk.

According to TMZ, during an appearance for child abuse charges, a judge ordered the 34-year-old to take a drug and alcohol test when she seem intoxicated.

Sources told the gossip website that she failed the test, clock in a blood alcohol of .16, a number that is twice the legal limit in Georgia. This very act was a violation of her bond and she was arrested quickly after.

No bail has been set.

Listen, it’s no secret that Tommie has struggled in the past few years.

As we previously reported, last October the mother and rapper found herself arrested twice in one week and charged for battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty. She has been accused of throwing one of her daughters up against a locker at school. That, and she violated the order of protection her daughter was issued against her.

If found guilty on these charges, she could face up to 54 years in prison.

Once again, we really hope that Tommie gets the help that she so desperately needs.

 

You OK, Sis? LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Back In Jail After Coming To Court Lit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close