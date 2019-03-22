Russ Parr Show Trending
The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite For 25th Anniversary!

In Living Color

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

It’s been a long time coming but an In Living Color reunion is finally underway.

The reunion won’t exactly be a reboot of the popular series, but a bunch of its casts members are expected to appear at the Tribeca Film Festival this year in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary.

The show ran from 1990-1994, birthing the famous “homie don’t play that line” and paving a success path for its star-studded cast that included Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier,and Rosie Perez, all of whom are slated to discuss the impact the sitcom had on the culture in the 90s and beyond, along with Keenen Ivory Wayans. The last time they all gathered was at the 2012 TV Land Awards pictured above.

The Tribeca Film Festival kicks off in New York City on April 24. Check out some of the best scenes from the classic show below featuring other notables including Jim Carrey, Kim ColesChris Rock, Jamie Foxx,Kelly Coffield Park and Te’Keyah Crystal Keymah.

 

 

