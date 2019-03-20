All Tank Fires Extinguished At ITC Deer Park

After three days of fires coming from a tank farm at the Intercontinental Terminals Company’s Deer Park tank farm, firefighters have reported that the flames have finally been extinguished.

The fire was officially out around 3 a.m. this morning, according to ITC.

With no visible flames to be seen from the ground, ITC is still warning that there will be steam and smoke visible in the area, opening the possibility of the flames to be reignited.

Tuesday night (March 19), several school districts including Galena Park, Deer Park, Pasadena, La Porte, Sheldon and Channelview had announced closures for the day. San Jacinto College and the Channelview campus of the Rhodes School for the Performing Arts will also be closed on Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Ryan Sitton, Commissioner of the Texas Railroad Commission said there was no air quality concern.

“The stuff burning out of those tanks is a gasoline or gasoline blend…but there’s not toxins in there,” Sitton said. “There can be particulates in there, there may be ash that’s coming out, but they’re the same risks you’d have in your backyard fire when you get ash out of that.”

Multiple agencies, ITC, TCEQ, Harris County and the EPA will be monitoring air quality. Sitton also said that all of the monitors indicate that there are no elevated risks.

