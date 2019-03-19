School Districts Cancel Classes Due To ITC Chemical Plant Fire

The ITC fire in Deer Park is still burning and school officials across that region have opted to cancel classes and after school activities tomorrow (March 20) as a safety precaution for students, parents and faculty.

Here are some of the school districts that have announced closures:

Deer Park ISD

La Porte ISD

Sheldon ISD

Channelview ISD

Galena Park ISD

Here are some of the announcements:

Sheldon ISD administrators have decided to cancel school for, Wednesday March 20, this includes all extracurricular and after school events. #deerparkfire More information to follow shortly. @FOX26Houston @KPRC2 @KHOU @abc13houston @TelemundoHou @shelbywebb — Sheldon ISD (@SheldonISD) March 20, 2019

School is canceled for tomorrow, March 20, for all Deer Park ISD campuses due to the potential impact of the fire incident on our community. After-school activities are also canceled with the exception of selected out-of-District games. More details at https://t.co/0VaRTMAbaG. — Deer Park ISD (@DPISD) March 20, 2019

La Porte ISD to be closed Wednesday in an abundance of caution. https://t.co/HZbGuEMGP2 — La Porte ISD (@lpisd) March 20, 2019

Galena Park ISD classes and activities are canceled for Wednesday, March 20, 2019. All campuses, transportation services and the administration building are closed. — Galena Park ISD (@GalenaParkISD) March 20, 2019

