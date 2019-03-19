The ITC fire in Deer Park is still burning and school officials across that region have opted to cancel classes and after school activities tomorrow (March 20) as a safety precaution for students, parents and faculty.
Here are some of the school districts that have announced closures:
- Deer Park ISD
- La Porte ISD
- Sheldon ISD
- Channelview ISD
- Galena Park ISD
Here are some of the announcements:
RELATED: ITC Deer Park Facility Fire Could Take Two Days To Burn Out
School Districts Cancel Classes Due To ITC Chemical Plant Fire was originally published on theboxhouston.com
