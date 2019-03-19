CLOSE
Houston
School Districts Cancel Classes Due To ITC Chemical Plant Fire

The ITC fire in Deer Park is still burning and school officials across that region have opted to cancel classes and after school activities tomorrow (March 20) as a safety precaution for students, parents and faculty.

Here are some of the school districts that have announced closures:

  • Deer Park ISD
  • La Porte ISD
  • Sheldon ISD
  • Channelview ISD
  • Galena Park ISD

Here are some of the announcements:

RELATED: ITC Deer Park Facility Fire Could Take Two Days To Burn Out

School Districts Cancel Classes Due To ITC Chemical Plant Fire was originally published on theboxhouston.com

