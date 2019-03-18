Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates a plank ab workout that consists of 4 sets of plank knee to elbow and plank cross knee, plus 2 sets of plank knee tucks and pushups. See video up top!
Ready? Let’s move!
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Plank Abs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com