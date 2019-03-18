DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Connecticut Woman Loses Job After Racist Tirade Is Caught On Camera

Leave a comment

We hope it was worth it for Corrine Terrone who unleashed her inner demons and used racial epithets in a run in  with two people of color at a grocery store in New Haven, CT.

The incident  was captured on video and shared on Facebook Friday night. Thousands of users have re-posted it. As a result Terrone’s now looking for a job.

Here’s more via the New Haven Register:

The video shows a white woman, whom Superintendent Jody Goeler has identified as former Hamden Public Schools employee Corinne Terrone, using racial slurs. A statement from the school district said Terrone has resigned from her position. According to the district’s website, Terrone was a clerk in the Central Office.

In the footage, posted by a user whose profile name is “Tatiana Winn,” Terrone yells the n-word three times and spits at two people, a black man and woman. It is unclear how the encounter began.

After her first use of the racial epithet, the man appears to rush toward Terrone, who taunts, “Put your hands on me, come on!” and pulls out her phone to begin recording. The man then appears to quickly knock the device from her hand, and does not make further physical contact based on what is visible in the footage.

When the man slowly walks away, Terrone hurries after him, and the black woman steps in between them.

According to the Facebook post, the video was filmed at East Haven’s ShopRite. Many of the thousands of comments it has received express support for the black individuals and outrage toward Terrone.

Ironically, her next door neighbor is black. He says he’s been living next to Terrone for more than eight years and she’s been an “excellent” neighbor.

“She’s always been the sweetest woman in the world,” the man said.

Oh really. Well, it looks like she showed her true colors in the grocery store and got caught … on camera.

Get MORE of this story at New Haven Register.

Should ‘Coon’ Meteorologist Have Been Fired For Blaspheming MLK’s Name?
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close