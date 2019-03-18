Connecticut Woman Loses Job After Racist Tirade Is Caught On Camera

We hope it was worth it for Corrine Terrone who unleashed her inner demons and used racial epithets in a run in with two people of color at a grocery store in New Haven, CT.

The incident was captured on video and shared on Facebook Friday night. Thousands of users have re-posted it. As a result Terrone’s now looking for a job.

Here’s more via the New Haven Register:

The video shows a white woman, whom Superintendent Jody Goeler has identified as former Hamden Public Schools employee Corinne Terrone, using racial slurs. A statement from the school district said Terrone has resigned from her position. According to the district’s website, Terrone was a clerk in the Central Office. In the footage, posted by a user whose profile name is “Tatiana Winn,” Terrone yells the n-word three times and spits at two people, a black man and woman. It is unclear how the encounter began. After her first use of the racial epithet, the man appears to rush toward Terrone, who taunts, “Put your hands on me, come on!” and pulls out her phone to begin recording. The man then appears to quickly knock the device from her hand, and does not make further physical contact based on what is visible in the footage. When the man slowly walks away, Terrone hurries after him, and the black woman steps in between them. According to the Facebook post, the video was filmed at East Haven’s ShopRite. Many of the thousands of comments it has received express support for the black individuals and outrage toward Terrone.

This week a female white supremacist named Corinne Terrone of New Haven Connecticut was fired from her job as a public school clerk after video of her using racial slurs and spitting at a Black family at a grocery store was posted online.#Bye👋🏿 pic.twitter.com/11anIWmoLY — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) March 17, 2019

Ironically, her next door neighbor is black. He says he’s been living next to Terrone for more than eight years and she’s been an “excellent” neighbor.

“She’s always been the sweetest woman in the world,” the man said.

Oh really. Well, it looks like she showed her true colors in the grocery store and got caught … on camera.

