B2K Sends Message To Fans, The Millenium Tour Is Still On

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

The members of B2K want you to know the “Millenium Tour isn’t going anywhere” following a video from Raz B saying he is dropping out of the trek.

Raz posted the since deleted video on Instagram claiming he didn’t feel safe before dropping another video saying he spoke to B2k lead singer Omarion, who persuaded him to continue with the reunion.

The group then appeared on video all together to address fans and assure that the tour will continue with all members.

TMZ caught up with Raz, who is adamant that he doesn’t feel safe but will persist on the tour.

B2K hits Rochester tonight so we’ll be looking forward to seeing their dynamic.

 

B2K Sends Message To Fans, The Millenium Tour Is Still On was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

