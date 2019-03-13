CLOSE
Janelle Monae To Present At Rock Hall Of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Styles, Queen’s Brian May and Janelle Monae are among those presenting at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Stevie Nicks, who made it into the Rock Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac, will be inducted by Styles, while May will induct Def Leppard and Monae will induct Janet Jackson.

The event that will tape at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29 will also include Trent Reznor inducting The Cure; David Byrne inducting Radiohead; Duran Duran’s John Taylor and Simon Le Bon inducting Roxy Music; and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles inducting The Zombies.

The ceremony will air on HBO on April 27.

