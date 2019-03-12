Pastor Who Lost Control Of Church Bus Praises God After Everyone Walked Away Alive

Pastor Joshua Clark of Parrans Chapel Baptist is praising God for keeping everyone alive after he lost control of the church bus and it crashed. The Christian Post is reporting that the pastor was transporting teenagers when the accident happened.

Clark said, “We were spared. Could’ve been a lot worse. Could’ve been a lot worse.”

The bus was carrying 12 people including Clark when it overturned on the highway. Clark mentioned that the group was heading home from an event when a gust of wind hit the bus.

It caused the vehicle to go into the median and the pastor had to escape the bus where luggage and an ice chest almost trapped him in.

He said, “We crawled out of the top hatch of the top of the bus.”

Thankfully no one was seriously injured and in a statement provided by the church the accident was unavoidable.

Clark said, “I was responsible for 11 other people on that bus and I felt that weight of responsibility.”

In a Facebook post the church spoke about the accident.

Thank you Lord for protecting everyone involved in the accident.

