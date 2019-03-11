New Video: 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande – “Rule The World”

2 Chainz keeps applying pressure from his Rap Or Go To The League album by dropping the official video of “Rule The World” featuring Ariana Grande.

directed video sees the “7 Rings” collaborators go back in time to an underground LA jazz club. Grande and Chainz deliver a performance so epic that they wind up being part of the history of the club.

Watch the smooth video below.

