Houston
New Video: 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande – “Rule The World”

2 Chainz x Ariana Grande

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

2 Chainz keeps applying pressure from his Rap Or Go To The League album by dropping the official video of “Rule The World” featuring Ariana Grande.

The Sebastian Sdaigui

directed video sees the “7 Rings” collaborators go back in time to an underground LA jazz club. Grande and Chainz deliver a performance so epic that they wind up being part of the history of the club.

Watch the smooth video below.

New Video: 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande – “Rule The World” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

