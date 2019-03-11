Is R&B Crooner Jaheim Driving An Uber These Days?

We have no idea what the reality is, but it’s being reported by several websites and blogs that one-time R&B star Jaheim (“Just in Case”) apparently has some serious career/money challenges and is now an Uber driver.

If that’s the case, there’s certainly no mention of it that we could find on his Twitter or Instagram accounts. In any event, here’s what’s being reported (via SandraRose.com).

An Instagram user named Gordon Davis reached out to Flyheight.com to say he got the surprise of his life when he used an Uber rideshare app over the weekend.

When his Uber driver pulled up in front of his hotel in Atlanta, Davis was surprised to see R&B crooner Jaheim being the wheel.

Davis claims that Jaheim told him he was in town for a few days visiting a relative and ran out of money so he decided to drive Uber in order to score enough cash to make it home. Apparently, Jaheim drives Uber regularly and is proud of it. He hopes to get back in the studio to record again but as of now he’s “ubering” as a means for survival.

We reached out to Jaheim and he did confirm his new gig and he also is giving all his fans one free Uber ride. Use Jaheim’s Uber code and get a free ride on him! The promo code is JaheimUE62. (source)

So far, Jaheim, whose real name is Jaheim Hoagland, has not commented on these reports.

Background: Jaheim was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and was raised in the city’s now-defunct Memorial Parkway Homes public housing project. His father died in 1981, when he was only three years old. His grandfather sang with many top groups, including The Drifters, and their family reunions were big songfests. Singing at family reunions and local talent shows preceded a successful tryout at the Apollo Theater’s talent show. He won the contest three times when he was fifteen.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: