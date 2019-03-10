CLOSE
Opp Ex: Justin Martin Speaks To The Concept Of ‘Me Too Marketing’ [VIDEO]

Justin Martin - Boss Life Ball 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Grundy Wiley / Radio One Houston

“It was too arrogant of me to say, ‘I’ll follow you.’ We call it “me too” marketing. It’s never been easier in history for you to copy somebody. I think the market is smarter than that. If you’re solving problems for the consumer today and tomorrow and next week and next year and solving the problems they’ve yet not seen? Then you’re going to be fine.”

During the Marketing Me: Competing In A Challenging Environment panel at Opp Ex, lawyer Justin Martin spoke to the idea that even though every idea under the sun has possibly been achieved, you can’t replicate ideas and think you’ll have the same results.

Follow along with more gems from out panels and more at Opp Ex below!

Opp Ex: Justin Martin Speaks To The Concept Of 'Me Too Marketing' [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

