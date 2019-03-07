Russ Parr Show Trending
HomeRuss Parr Show Trending

Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support

Leave a comment
R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly is back in jail.

Hours after a television interview with CBS, the 52-year-old singer was taken into custody due to unpaid child support.

Kelly owed more than $162,000 in back child support to ex-wife Andrea Kelly.

On Wednesday, Kelly sat with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King for an explosive interview in which he vehemently denied the allegations of sexually abusing four women from 1998 until 2010. Kelly was charged in February on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for the crimes.

In many tense moments, Kelly yelled in frustration over the matter of the case. “I’m being assassinated!”

 

Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close