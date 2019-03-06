Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

‘Jesusfreak’ Comic Shows Jesus Christ As A Killer That Beheads Enemies With Sword

Leave a comment

 

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes Opening Party

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

Jesus Christ will soon be shown as a killer that beheads his enemies by using a sword in a new graphic novel titled “Jesusfreak.” The Christian Post reports that the publishers behind “The Walking Dead” are set to release this comic on March 20th.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story is being described as, “a bloody, two-fisted tale of historical heroic fiction featuring a young Nazarene carpenter who is having some trouble finding his place within the violent world around him.”

SEE ALSO: DC Comics Cancels Series About Jesus After Receiving Over 200,000 Signed Petitions

Writer Joe Casey and Benjamin Marra the artist on the project spoke about how this came about as some didn’t agree with it.

During an interview, Casey said that this, “Doesn’t spring from any religious background or any personal experiences. Honestly if I worship anything, it’s the comic books that I read as a kid that inspired me to do this for a living. Those are what hold a lot of magic for me.”

The entire time while Casey was writing it he never went back to look over things in the Bible.

Casey mentioned that, “I didn’t have to. For one thing, the period we’re dealing with concerns the years of Jesus’ life that aren’t really covered in the Bible, the pre-ministry Jesus. So we’re not retelling or even referencing the gospels in any way, shape or form. Besides, the gospels are basically campfire stories. And where the gospels are meant to illustrate a certain religious ethos, what we’re doing in JesusFreak is much more visceral, while at the same time more historically accurate. We’re dealing with myth and metaphor in a very different way.”

A couple months ago “Second Coming” another comic was shut down after being called “blasphemous” and now months later “Jesusfreak” is coming out. We will have to wait and see if this project makes it to shelves in March .

Rio Has The Warmest Month Of January Of The Century

5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]

5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]

The love for Jesus is real and very wide-spread. According to Pew Research, Christianity is the largest religion in the world as the group ranks in numbers at an estimated 2.3 billion. Explore a few must-see statues of Jesus Christ as seen around the world below!

 

‘Jesusfreak’ Comic Shows Jesus Christ As A Killer That Beheads Enemies With Sword was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close