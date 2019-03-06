‘Jesusfreak’ Comic Shows Jesus Christ As A Killer That Beheads Enemies With Sword

Jesus Christ will soon be shown as a killer that beheads his enemies by using a sword in a new graphic novel titled “Jesusfreak.” The Christian Post reports that the publishers behind “The Walking Dead” are set to release this comic on March 20th.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This story is being described as, “a bloody, two-fisted tale of historical heroic fiction featuring a young Nazarene carpenter who is having some trouble finding his place within the violent world around him.”

SEE ALSO: DC Comics Cancels Series About Jesus After Receiving Over 200,000 Signed Petitions

Writer Joe Casey and Benjamin Marra the artist on the project spoke about how this came about as some didn’t agree with it.

During an interview, Casey said that this, “Doesn’t spring from any religious background or any personal experiences. Honestly if I worship anything, it’s the comic books that I read as a kid that inspired me to do this for a living. Those are what hold a lot of magic for me.”

The entire time while Casey was writing it he never went back to look over things in the Bible.

Casey mentioned that, “I didn’t have to. For one thing, the period we’re dealing with concerns the years of Jesus’ life that aren’t really covered in the Bible, the pre-ministry Jesus. So we’re not retelling or even referencing the gospels in any way, shape or form. Besides, the gospels are basically campfire stories. And where the gospels are meant to illustrate a certain religious ethos, what we’re doing in JesusFreak is much more visceral, while at the same time more historically accurate. We’re dealing with myth and metaphor in a very different way.”

A couple months ago “Second Coming” another comic was shut down after being called “blasphemous” and now months later “Jesusfreak” is coming out. We will have to wait and see if this project makes it to shelves in March .

‘Jesusfreak’ Comic Shows Jesus Christ As A Killer That Beheads Enemies With Sword was originally published on getuperica.com