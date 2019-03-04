Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Donnie McClurkin Releases New Single ‘Not Yet’

Donnie McClurkin fans get ready because the Dove, GRAMMY and Stellar Award winner is back with his new single “Not Yet.” U Gospel reports that the inspiration behind this single came from McClurkin surviving a serious car accident which he felt the presence of God as he was rescued.

The powerful lyrics he sings, “Thought it was the end this time God said “Not yet,” reminds us that God has the last say in everything. Even in the midst of going through pain and hard times when we think he’s not by our side he shows us that he never left.

SEE ALSO: Donnie McClurkin Shares Horrifying Photos Of His Near-Fatal Car Accident

“Not Yet” was written by McClurkin and produced by Trent Phillips. Fans can hear this new song on all digital music platforms.

This single is the first one released from McClurkin’s highly anticipated eighth solo album.

McClurkin said, “From my heart to yours, I’m so excited to share this brand new single with you. This song was spontaneously borne during a Sunday morning worship experience. Glory to God, and his diving covering over us! Remember your time is not up, God says, Not Yet!”

Check out Donnie McClurkin’s new song below and tell us what you think!

