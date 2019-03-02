31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Dr. Teriya Richmond

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Our second entry wants to change the perception of doctors and overall wellness in minority communities as a family physician with her own practice and more. Meet Dr. Teriya Richmond, one of our 31 inspiring women.

Marathon runner. Practice owner, mom, wife, motivator. Dr. Teriya Richmond is a board-certified family physician and is a total wealth doctor. Originally from Chicago, she moved to Houston for residency before going into practice in academic medicine. From well woman examinations to biopsies, Dr. Richmond says she was inspired to learn not only how to help patients get better but also after learning of the business behind medicine, she wanted to do more.

Given recent news involving black women and the doctor, Richmond offers a glimpse into the future of medicine and strives to bring quality-evidenced base medical care to minorities and women empowerment.

QUOTE: “When you’re a woman of color and a doctor, you have arrived where most people will never get to.”

