WWE Star Roman Reigns Shares That The Power Of Prayer Helped Him Through Cancer [VIDEO]

A couple months ago, WWE star Roman Reigns spoke out about fighting blood cancer and that he had to take a break from wrestling. He returned this week and announced to fans that prayer helped him through this hard time.

Reigns while a crowd cheered for him told everyone that his cancer is in remission.

He also gave thanked them by saying, “I am probably going to say this a lot but I am going to start out by saying thank you,” he told the crowd, followed by an ovation. “I miss y’all. … There is no other job like this. There is no other fanbase like you guys.”

According to the Christian Post, Reigns is a man of faith, but was scared of everything that was going on. After going public he had greater support than he ever imagined.

Reign said, “It was everyone: people who liked me and people who didn’t like me. Everyone was at my aid and everyone was surrounding me with their love and support. I am telling you that so many people prayed for me that God’s voicemail was full … to the max. I truly believe [God] was in His head thinking, ‘Man, what is going on down there? All for this one guy? All these people? That was the magnitude. That was how strong it was to be surrounded by y’all’s love and y’all’s grace. To be able to feel that, the strength that you gave me. I can do anything with that type of strength and love.”

We are so happy for Roman Reigns and pray that God continues to keep him healthy.

