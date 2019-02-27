CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Charlotte E. Ray

Leave a comment

While Charlotte E. Ray’s legal career was brief, the trail she blazed as America’s first Black woman lawyer is still inspirational. On February 27, 1872, she left Howard University with a law degree and embarked on her journey before entering into other ventures.

Ray was born January 13, 1850 in New York City. Her father was a notable religious figure and abolitionist. After attending the Institution of the Education of Colored Youth, she became a teacher at a preparatory school connected to Howard University. While working there, she enrolled in the university’s law program under the name C.E. Ray – which some historians believe was a bid to hide her gender although the school reportedly had no such restrictions at the time.

After successfully finishing the three-year program, Ray made history again by becoming one of the first women admitted to the D.C. Bar, and the first woman admitted to practice in front of the Supreme Court of the District of Columbia. Ray opened a practice, using Frederick Douglass’ newspaper to advertise her services, but being a Black woman in a world that didn’t respect her accomplishments made business tough.

The racism and sexism forced her to move north to New York where she returned to teaching. She then joined the woman’s suffrage movement and the National Association of Colored Women.

Ray passed in 1911 at the age of 60.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Black facts , black history , Black Women , Charlotte E. Ray , Little Known Black History Fact

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close