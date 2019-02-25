R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Multiple Counts Of Sexual Abuse

In his first court appearance since turning himself in on Friday night (Feb. 22), R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse.

Clad in an orange jail jumpsuit, Kelly, 51, spent the weekend in jail as confidants attempted to pay the $100,000 required to get him released. A judge on Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring Kelly to pay 10 percent and surrender his passport.

Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood will oversee the trial. Among the conditions of his release is that Kelly has no contact with females younger than 18.

Kelly’s next court date is scheduled for March 22.

Details of the case, which emerged Saturday after prosecutors released four detailed documents – one for each accuser outlining the charges. They date back as far as 1998 including a 16-year-old girl who attended Kelly’s child pornography trial back in 2008 who got his autograph and later had sex with him at his suburban Chicago home where he also slapped, choked and spit on the girl.

In 1998, another girl reported meeting Kelly at her 16th birthday party and the girl went behind her mother’s back to contact Kelly who then gave her instructions and money to reach his studio by taxi, where they had sex periodically for a year, per court documents. Another woman in 2003 who thought she was going to braid Kelly’s hair instead was horrified when the singer pulled down his pants and attempted to force her to give him oral sex. When she refused, Kelly ejaculated on her and spit in her face, the documents said.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg told reporters, “He’s a rockstar. He doesn’t have to have nonconsensual sex.”

Each of the counts Kelly’s charged with carries up to seven years in prison, meaning its possible for him to be sentenced to 70 years in prison if convicted.

