Kash Doll Brings Out Megan Thee Stallion At ‘The Motivation Tour’ Stop [VIDEO]

Kash Doll teased Kiotti when they spoke on Saturday that she had a special guest lined up for her set and did not disappoint.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped in to perform “Freak Nasty” and tease the fact that the two have some music on the way.

But, that wasn’t all that happened to Hot Girl Meg over the weekend. Apparently, a certain Bad Gal followed her on the Gram which officially puts us in countdown mode for a collaboration, an album, a tour — SOMETHING!

