Chicago Judge Allows Jussie Smollett To Travel To Meet With Attorneys

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago judge says “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett can travel out-of-state to meet his lawyers while he’s free on bond on charges he falsely reported being attacked by two masked men.

Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett’s attorneys, who say he’s innocent.

Kavanagh says attorney Mark Geragos, who’s based in Los Angeles, is Smollett’s lead attorney. She says a defense lawyer asked Monday that Smollett be allowed to travel to California and New York for meetings with his legal team.

Chicago police charged Smollett with disorderly conduct. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says Smollett, who is black and gay, staged a racist and homophobic attack , then told police his attackers yelled racial and anti-gay slurs and referenced President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

He was released last week after posting $10,000 cash. He was ordered to surrender his passport.

