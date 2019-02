Yesterday wasn’t the best day for the city of Chicago. Actor Jussie Smollett turned himself in and was charged with filing a false police report. If he did in fact lie about his alleged attack the Chicago PD wasted 3 weeks investigating a fake story. On top of that foolishness, more women have come forward and alleged that R. Kelly had sex with them when they were teenagers.

