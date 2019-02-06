Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey

Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network's 2011 TCA Winter Press Tour Cocktail Party - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Birth Date: January 29, 1954

Hometown: Kosciusko, Mississippi

Fun Facts: 

  • Oprah is an entrepreneur that started OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), Harpo Studios, and O Magazine
  • Oprah is the first female Black billionaire in the world
  • Oprah’s real name is actually spelled “Orpah”
  • Oprah attended Tennessee State University
  • Oprah is also an actor, and has starred several movies including Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple”
  • Oprah has been with her boyfriend, Stedman Graham, since 1986
  • Oprah received the Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Barack Obama and was a big supporter of his campaign

We thank you for your contributions Oprah Winfrey.

ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America

Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey (PHOTOS)

27 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close