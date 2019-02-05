Kelontae Gavin, nearly five years ago gave the internet joy after a video of him singing “I Won’t Complain” went viral. Since then Kelontae has performed at several venues, was signed to Tyscot Records as well as released his first single “Higher.”

Fans should be excited to know that Kelontae will be taking his talents at the House of Hope in Atlanta as the worship pastor. The Christian Post reports that E. Dewey Smith made the announcement Sunday.

Smith said, “FAMILY—So proud to announce that my God-son is the NEW @hohatl ‘Worship Pastor’!!!! What God did TODAY at #HOHATL through him was beyond comprehension!!!! FAMILY, help me welcome @kelontae_gavin to ATLANTA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The young man will be welcomed by 12,000 members and is ready to sing the praises of God.

Kelontae said, “I’m beyond grateful to call HOHATL my new family Thank you pastor @edeweysmithfor your sensitivity to the spirit and the voice of God.”

The 19-year-old was raised in the church and always wanted to sing, but new secular music wasn’t for him. Kelontae is up for several Stellar Gospel Music Awards and we can’t wait to see how this young man soars in success.

Viral Teen Preacher Kelontae Gavin Named Worship Pastor At E. Dewey Smith’s House Of Hope was originally published on getuperica.com