Black History Month
Black History Month: 40 Over 40

Welcome to the 40/40 club. No, not the Jay-Z nightclub version, but the Black History Month version. 

Each year, there is a list that touts the accomplishments of young people. Top 30 under 30, Top 40 under 40, somewhere we’re sure, there’s a top 20 under 20. But the thing is, accomplishment doesn’t end at a certain age.

People can work hard for decades to become who they are ultimately meant to be and it is in that spirit that we have conceived this list.

We want to recognize that there are people over 40 who deserve credit for their achievements as well – whether they made their mark in their youth or not.

Black History Month acknowledges the greatness of those who came before us. We set out this year, to show that history is being made every day and not just by young people. The collective wisdom, power and influence of the people on our list will hopefully encourage you to continue pursuing your dreams at any age. Some folks on our list had a long this of things they’ve already done, but others didn’t come into full blossom until long after the ages that most people are supposed to have “made it.”

Join us this month in celebrating our achievers and dreamers and doers and thinkers and creators that prove the old adage that life begins at 40.

Check out our first 10 on the next page.

