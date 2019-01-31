Wendy Williams Might Move To New York City To Deal With Her Health (And Marital?) Issues

Amid rumors that Wendy Williams’ husband/business partner Kevin Hunter is living with his mistress a few blocks away from their marital home, the daytime diva is said to be eyeing a move to New York City.

According to reports, Wendy commutes everyday from New Jersey to Manhattan, where her talk show is filmed. Now that her health is of great concern (including Graves’ disease and a fractured shoulder), “There’s been talk of her moving,” says an insider, “for her health and life to improve.”

Wendy’s mother-in-law, Pearlet Hunter, told the National Enquirer that Kevin attacked Williams, “choking her, kicking her and punching her in the face.”

“I saw Kevin choking out Wendy! Another time, I witnessed him kicking the s–t out of her and pushing her down the stairs,” Pearlet told The Enquirer exclusively.

Friend to the show & host of Fox’s The Masked Singer & MTV’s Wild n’ Out, @NickCannon will be guest hosting "Wendy" on Mon. Feb. 4, Tue. Feb. 5 & Wed. Feb. 6. The new hour long episodes will include Wendy’s staple Hot Topics segment, Ask Wendy, celebrity interviews & more! pic.twitter.com/Aewf8N5GqV — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 30, 2019

Despite the rumors of infidelity and domestic violence, there has been no talk of a divorce. But as reported by Us Weekly, Wendy herself has noted the importance of constantly evolving.

“The ocean, after all, is not about stability but about change,” she said. “Change is normal. Everything changes. All the time.”

Meanwhile, Williams has extended her leave of absence from her popular daytime talk show after she allegedly fractured her right shoulder late last year. Celebrity co-hosts have been tapped to fill in while she recovers, including Nick Cannon beginning February 4 – Feb. 6.

In related news, Wendy was spotted shopping at CVS in South Florida on Wednesday, according to Radaronline.com. It’s the first sighting of her since she went on hiatus from her show in December.

