Suspects Identified In Shooting That Left 5 Houston Police Officers Injured

In the aftermath of a shooting that left five officers injured and two in critical but stable condition, the identities of the deceased suspects have been revealed.

Rohgena Nicholas, 58 and Dennis Tuttle, 59 were identified as the two suspects who opened fire on narcotics officers trying to serve a search warrant in southeast Houston on Monday afternoon.

Per Houston police chief Art Acevedo, the suspects are believed to have been trafficking black tar heroin.

Here is the timeline of events during yesterday’s tragic shooting:

The first officer who went through the door at the residence located on 7800 Harding had a shotgun and was immediately charged at by a large pit bull.

The officer shot the dog and killed it. Tuttle came from around the back and opened fire with a .357 Magnum revolver, striking the first officer in the shoulder.

Nicholas reached over the officer and attempted to grab his shotgun.

Back-up officers fired at Nicholas, hitting her.

Two officers were shot in the neck and remain in critical but stable condition. The officer who was shot in the shoulder has been released from the hospital. A 50-year-old officer who was shot in the face is likely to be released from the hospital on Tuesday while another officer injured his knee and is set to have surgery.

