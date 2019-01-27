You OK, Sis? Brandy Cancels Kennedy Center Show Due To Ill Health

Bad news for Brandy. The 39-year-old singer not only is dealing with health issues that caused her to have to cancel her performance at the Kennedy Center this past Friday and Saturday nights, but the show itself was canceled, according to the Kennedy Center’s website:

“Due to vocal duress, these concerts have been cancelled. Ticketholders have been emailed with options for exchanging or returning their tickets, or requesting a refund.”

But Brandy wanted her fans to hear from her personally and posted a message that says her doctor is ordering her to shut it down and literally give her vocal chords a rest for a week and chuck any performances. The doctor diagnosed her as having a bunch of medical issues such as sinusitis, acute laryngitis, hemorrhagic right true vocal and bilateral severe vocal cord edema. Good Lord! But there’s even MORE. According to theJasmineBrand, the singer/actress is also a left eardrum that’s experiencing hemorrhaging.

Here’s Brandy’s social media posting:

“Dear everyone that I love and care for and everyone that loves and cares for me, I know a political announcement was made for the cancellation of the Brandy Kennedy Center shows, but I wanted to give a detailed explanation after seeing an otolaryngologist. Most of all time when I’m not feeling my fullest potential, I’ll ignore everything related to the opposition and clear Universal signs to avoid claiming illusions of illness. Dr. Thomas Winkler, in DC, did an extensive examination on my ears, nose and throat.

His findings were sinusitis, acute laryngitis, hemorrhagic right true vocal and bilateral severe vocal cord edema. (That’s a lot and I don’t truly know what that all means.. doesn’t sound promising) Additionally, I’ve been experiencing hemorrhaging on my left eardrum and was firmly advised by Dr. Winkler to stay on strict vocal rest for a week and to cancel any professional performances. Deeply hurt by that because these kind of performance opportunities don’t come around #ADimeADozen

“I am thankful to the Kennedy Center family for true understanding. I apologize from the bottom of my heart to my extended family, my fans and the members of the Kennedy Center for this unfortunate experience. Simply, I have been misunderstood by my Entire Main Team the moment I spilled my dreams out about the 25th and the 26th of this 20 nineteen January….#purposefully misunderstood , bullied , belittled , pushed by engineer @devineevans and his team/wife @iamdaynah and other wanna be musicians he had on board just to oppose the visions I had for these life changing shows( they both wanna be “artist”).

I am a blind instrument drowning in my own sound, constantly dragged back and forth while fighting for my premonitions in this moment! I can’t read music, let alone protools…can only explain sound by duplicating what I hear.. I’ve been surviving for this performance since last year, recording all new background vocals to fill the house with my surround sound, new creative direction by @FrankGatson and new choreography by @ChrisGranted ,screaming to be heard to a KEY pusher that tells you that everything you are doing and trying to do is I M P O S S I B L E!”

She continued in a separate posting, saying …

“#Imagine -A born Orchestra (brandy) that can’t connect to the Kennedy Orchestra because of everyone’s refusal to listen to the one musician (brandy) that can join and bring out the best of both worlds. A triple threat! Again, I apologize from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans for my own ignorance and not being aware enough to replace any outstanding obstacles in time to share with you the gift of music with my voice in full possibility. I will NEVER BE THE SAME because of this moment. That’s a good thing. I Am Stronger Now. Louder Now. Even more Humbled. I know what it takes to be the Greatest Version of Self and I know how to Demolish Anything and Anyone who arrogantly attempts to stop The Glory of God and the will for my Life. #NoWeaponsFormed”

Wow, even though it could be worse, Brandy’s still dealing a LOT. We wish her a speedy recovery.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: