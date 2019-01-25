Morning Minute: Michael Ertel Mocked Hurricane Katrina Victims

Florida Secretary of state Michael Ertel has resigned after an offensive photo of him appeared online. The picture is from a Halloween party in 2005 and it shows Ertel dressed in blackface as a female Hurricane Katrina victim. So not only was his “costume” racist, he “also made fun of pain and suffering of hurricane victims.” Chris Paul says he must have resigned because he realized his biggorty makes him a great “White House candidate.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: