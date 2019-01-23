Huggy Lowdown: National Pie Day

| 01.23.19
Good news for all of the pie lovers! Today is National Pie Day. Huggy’s favorite pie is apple. But, cousin Nardo’s “much older girlfriend Ernestine” love prune pie. Who else didn’t know that was a thing? What’s your favorite pie? Whatever it is you need to go and get one to celebrate the holiday.

