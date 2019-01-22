Chris Brown Detained In Paris After Rape Complaint

PARIS (AP) — Two police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.
One police official said the complaint was filed with police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris. The official said one of the others detained is Brown’s bodyguard.
Both officials said Brown was detained Monday and is still in custody Tuesday while police study the complaint. Neither is authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.
Brown’s publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.
Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.
