AT&T Hiring 500 Tech Jobs At Turnaround Houston! Readiness Fair

We all know that finding a job, much less a good job can be a struggle but the Turnaround Houston Readiness Fair will offer access to employers, social service agencies and community partners to help residents eliminate potential barriers in getting hired.
One of the major employers looking to hire is AT&T. The communications outfit is looking to hire 500 people for tech jobs at the upcoming fair today. The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moody Park Community Center, located at 3725 Fulton St.
Residents will have access to job training, resume writing, tattoo removal, social service agencies, educational institutions, counseling and intervention.
You can still RSVP for the fair at their site: www.houstontx.gov/turnaround
Participating Employers:
7K Metals
American Personnel Resources LLC
AT&T
CPE Group Construction
Edwards Energy Environmental and Waste Management
Harris County Human Resources & Risk Management
Htown Lasers
Inservio3
Memco Staffing
Nation Waste
Optimum Security Professionals
Synergy Home Care
Wright Works Solutions
Resource organizations:
Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA)
Avenue CDC
BBVA Compass Bank
Café College Houston – Houston Public Library
Camellia Alise
Career and Recovery Resources, Inc.
Career Gear
Christus Health
CIII Consulting, LLC
City of Houston Community Network Re-Entry Program
City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods
City of Houston Municipal Courts Department
Dispute Resolution Center
Fabulous Financial Services
Franklin Beauty & Barber Institute
Goodwill Houston
Harris County Department of Education
Hello Alice
Houston Area Urban League
Houston Community College
Houston Public Library
METRO
Movement Is Blessed, LLC
Professional Career Training Institute
SER Houston
Skanska
Texas Veterans Commission
The Alliance
The Houston Launch Pad
Unique Private Care Center
Wells Fargo Bank
Workforce Solutions
RELATED: The US Census Bureau Is Hiring
AT&T Hiring 500 Tech Jobs At Turnaround Houston! Readiness Fair was originally published on theboxhouston.com