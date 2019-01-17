AT&T Hiring 500 Tech Jobs At Turnaround Houston! Readiness Fair

We all know that finding a job, much less a good job can be a struggle but the Turnaround Houston Readiness Fair will offer access to employers, social service agencies and community partners to help residents eliminate potential barriers in getting hired.

One of the major employers looking to hire is AT&T. The communications outfit is looking to hire 500 people for tech jobs at the upcoming fair today. The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moody Park Community Center, located at 3725 Fulton St.

Residents will have access to job training, resume writing, tattoo removal, social service agencies, educational institutions, counseling and intervention.

You can still RSVP for the fair at their site: www.houstontx.gov/turnaround

Participating Employers:

7K Metals

American Personnel Resources LLC

AT&T

CPE Group Construction

Edwards Energy Environmental and Waste Management

Harris County Human Resources & Risk Management

Htown Lasers

Inservio3

Memco Staffing

Nation Waste

Optimum Security Professionals

Synergy Home Care

Wright Works Solutions

Resource organizations:

Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA)

Avenue CDC

BBVA Compass Bank

Café College Houston – Houston Public Library

Camellia Alise

Career and Recovery Resources, Inc.

Career Gear

Christus Health

CIII Consulting, LLC

City of Houston Community Network Re-Entry Program

City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods

City of Houston Municipal Courts Department

Dispute Resolution Center

Fabulous Financial Services

Franklin Beauty & Barber Institute

Goodwill Houston

Harris County Department of Education

Hello Alice

Houston Area Urban League

Houston Community College

Houston Public Library

METRO

Movement Is Blessed, LLC

Professional Career Training Institute

SER Houston

Skanska

Texas Veterans Commission

The Alliance

The Houston Launch Pad

Unique Private Care Center

Wells Fargo Bank

Workforce Solutions

