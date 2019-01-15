Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Pastor Gunned Down While Opening The Church Doors For Service

The New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church is mourning the loss of their beloved pastor. According to ABC 13, while Pastor Anthony Longino was opening the church doors for Sunday service he was approached by two men.

Police say that 22-year-old Marquez and his friend shot and killed him then took off in the pastor’s truck. Marquez confessed to police and mentioned him and his friend planned to rob the pastor.

Longino was the head pastor for over two decades and we will continue to keep his family and this church in our prayers.

