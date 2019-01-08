Hundreds Say Goodbye To Jazmine Barnes At Her Funeral [WATCH]

Friends, family and other community members will get a chance to say a final goodbye to 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes at her funeral Tuesday.

The child’s death garnered national attention after she was gunned down Dec. 30 in what prosecutors are calling a case of mistaken identity.

“It’s our understanding that this was a case of mistaken identity,” said prosecutor Samantha Knecht. ” (The suspects) fired into the vehicle as retaliation to an altercation that had happened earlier in the night not realizing in fact that Jazmine and her family were in the vehicle.”

Both suspects in the case, Eric Black Jr. and Larry Woodruffe remain behind bars. Black admitted to being the getaway driver and currently sits without bond. Woodruffe, brought in on an unrelated drug charge has a bond of $100,000.

The funeral service will start at noon and will be followed by a balloon release.

Pastor James Dixon with the Community of Faith church says Barnes’ death has been a tragedy for everyone involved.

“Every family had been terribly, terribly disturbed by this crisis,” Dixon said. “There’s loss on all sides. Hopefully, this tragedy will teach and instruct someone else to decide, ‘let me change my life.’”

