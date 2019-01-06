Rumor Report: Did Pastor John Gray Father A Child Outside His Marriage?

Alright y’all, let’s get down and dirty with the Gospel Gossip … again.

Last month Pastor John Gray came under fire for gifting his wife a Lamborghini SUV for their anniversary. Critics accused him of using church funds for the purchase, but Gray denied this, insisting he used cash earned from his reality TV show on OWN Network.

Now rumors are swirling that he gave his wife, Aventer, the pricey vehicle to buy her silence after he cheated and fathered a child with his mistress.

As noted by SandraRose, when Gray recently appeared on Atlanta’s “Sister Circle” daytime talk show, he claimed his wife “birthed” him so he could be the man he is today.

“The wife that I chose is better than the man that I am,” Pastor Gray told Sister Circle hosts Rashan Ali and Syleena Johnson.

Gray then compared his wife to a coat, saying: “I still can’t fit her. She’s bigger than me. She’s had to cover me while I grow up.”

He added, “My wife has endured more pain birthing me than both of our children.”

Meanwhile, Obnoxious TV has the breakdown on the alleged cheating scandal:

“John had an affair with a woman that was rumored to have been expecting a child with. Apparently his wife confronted the alleged girlfriend and gave her and old-fashioned ass-whipping. Obnoxious Media is not sure if she was paid to have an abortion or if Aventar [sic] whipped her into a miscarriage. We will get to the bottom of this story and all details involved, but what we know is there [sic] was definitely an affair and a physical altercation. John was thanking his wife for not exposing him, leaving him and killing his ministry as a thank you with the expensive gift.”

Shortly before the end of the year, the pastor posted an endearing message to his wife on Instagram, writing: “After the year we’ve had, to see THIS SMILE on her face means the world to me. 2018 tried to break us. And yet, here @grayceeme is wearing a garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness letting the devil know he didn’t and CANNOT win. This is what this picture means to me.

This outfit has all the color and all the joy and it goes from caterpillar to butterfly. And that’s what 2018 was: the chrysalis. The becoming. 2019 is the unveiling. Watch and see what God will do. The tears of 2018 is the harvest of 2019. Love you Av.”

Behold the “garment of praise” in the post above.

Do you think it’s the woman’s responsibility to ‘birth’ a grown man?

PHOTO: Instagram

