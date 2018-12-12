Another weird weather pattern is creeping through the Houston area this week and with any weird pattern — the most random of occurrences may occur in Houston: a snow day. If you recall, it briefly snowed last month – the earliest time in more than 40 years that it’s snowed in the city.

The cold front is set to arrive on Thursday and by Friday, temperatures are set to be in the 30’s and 40’s with the timing of the cold air overnight and lingering moisture making all the difference. Some snow accumulation from central and north Texas will bring potential of flurries, sleet or grapple around the Houston area and especially in areas north of the city.

Once the rain moves out, wind gusts could get high as 45 mph Friday morning, strong enough to create power outages.

KHOU has all the tips you need in order to deal with high winds, most importantly:

If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, get onto the shoulder of the road and stop, making sure you are away from trees or other tall objects that could fall onto your vehicle. Stay in the car and turn on the hazard lights until the wind subsides.

RELATED: There’s A Possibility Of A Light Chance Of Snow In Houston Today

RELATED: #HoustonSnow: The Best Photos & Video Of Snow In Houston

The Weather Man Says There’s A Light Chance Of Snow This Week was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: