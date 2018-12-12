Old Bay Salty Over New Bae, Files Lawsuit

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

There’s apparently a New Bae on the block and Old Bay is not happy.

McCormick, the parent company of the beloved Baltimore brand, has filed a federal lawsuit claiming “New Bae” is a direct ripoff of the spice.

Primal Palate, a family-owned Pittsburgh-based business, told the Baltimore Sunthat isn’t true and while their spice blend is a nod to Old Bay, New Bae is a healthier and organic option for consumers.

That’s not stopping McCormick, which purchased Old Bay back in 1990, from demanding all profits from New Bae sales and any products, merchandise or records with the name New Bae be destroyed.

Yikes!

