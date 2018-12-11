CLOSE
Police Chase Ends In Death Of An Akron Woman

Akron Police vehicle

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

53 year old Michelle McGinnis died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a man fleeing from a traffic stop in Akron Monday night, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Timothy Goforth, 20, of Youngstown, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, willful fleeing and receiving stolen property, according to Akron Municipal Court. [click to read more]

See video below:

