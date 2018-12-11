DL Hughley Show
Jazzy Report: Social Media Screening For Folks Looking To Buy Guns

We’ve been saying that we need stricter gun laws and finally it seems like someone has been listening! Lawmakers in New York have introduced a law that would require a social media screening for those looking to be licensed hand gun carriers. If there are violent, hate filled or any other alarming posts their request will be denied. This is a step in the right direction, you can learn a lot about a person from their social media!

