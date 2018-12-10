[WIN] Special Screening Of If Beale Street Could Talk feat. Q&A With Director Barry Jenkins

Acclaimed director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) wants you to see an early screening of his brand new movie, If Beale Street Could Talk based on the novel by legendary writer and poet James Baldwin.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY and you can grab your passes right here. Plus, there will be a special Q&A on hand with Jenkins himself and KG Smooth.

It all takes place Tuesday, December 11 at 7 p.m. at Studio Movie Grill at City Centre, 822 Town & Country Blvd.

