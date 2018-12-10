CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

[WIN] Special Screening Of If Beale Street Could Talk feat. Q&A With Director Barry Jenkins

Leave a comment
If Beale Street Could Talk Promotional Poster

Source: Annapurna Pictures / Annapurna Pictures

Acclaimed director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) wants you to see an early screening of his brand new movie, If Beale Street Could Talk based on the novel by legendary writer and poet James Baldwin.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY and you can grab your passes right here. Plus, there will be a special Q&A on hand with Jenkins himself and KG Smooth.

It all takes place Tuesday, December 11 at 7 p.m. at Studio Movie Grill at City Centre, 822 Town & Country Blvd.

RELATED: If Beale Street Could Talk Q&amp;A With Barry Jenkins &amp; KG Smooth

RELATED: #BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See

RELATED: Here’s How Denzel Washington Saved The Day For ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins

[WIN] Special Screening Of If Beale Street Could Talk feat. Q&A With Director Barry Jenkins was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close