Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Church Choir Following The Death Of Her Niece In California Mass Shooting [VIDEO]

49th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Last month 12 people were killed at Borderline Bar & Grill in California after David Long opened fire in the bar. Amongst those that died was the niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Following the weeks of the death of her niece, Alaina Housley, Tamera returned to “The Real” and spoke about what a beautiful young lady she was as well as being like a sister when she entered the family. Tamera also talked about some things she wants to do in the future at her church.

According to The Christian Post, she said, “On my vision board I have just decided that I’m going to join the worship team at my church. My cousin is a worship leader, my mom was a worship leader, it actually runs in my family so I’m going to do that.”

Moreover, if you can remember Tamera sang on her hit show “Sister Sister.”

Nevertheless, a clip of Tamara singing the gospel song, “Lord, I Believe in You,” went viral a few years ago and made fans want more.

The ladies of “The Real” encouraged her to pursue her passion and we can’t wait to hear what she does in the future.

 

Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Church Choir Following The Death Of Her Niece In California Mass Shooting [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

