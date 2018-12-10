For the third time, Ruth’s Chris Steak House will be opening a restaurant in the Columbus metro area.
The high-end steakhouse closed it’s the last location some time ago but it’s been announced a new location will be opening across from the Columbus Convention Center in a historic building. The exact opening date hasn’t been shared yet but the restaurant is scheduled to open sometime in 2019.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Coming Back to Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com